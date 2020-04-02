Appalachian region's unique geography can help slow spread of COVID-19

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said he's been watching things unfold in New York as the COVID-19 pandemic quickly spread and overwhelmed the health care system, taking note to try and prevent it from happening in his state.

Many health professionals say the Appalachian Mountains provide a unique geographical advantage to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Col. Todd Fredricks can usually be found in his Army National Guard uniform. On Thursday, though, he spoke with WSAZ outside a hospital in Athens, Ohio, using cherry blossoms as a backdrop, before heading in to see patients.

"The social structure of Appalachia is pretty close-knit," Fredricks said. "So people don't usually have to travel very far to see the family members they usually spend the most time with. They're probably located very close, so that takes a lot of pressure off people that are worried about family members because they know they're probably right down the holler or just down the road or across town. So they can keep in contact with them or avoid the pressure of feeling like they have to get somewhere to see them."

As the state surgeon of the West Virginia Army National Guard, he knows the advantage our region has compared to other heavily populated and metropolitan areas.

"People are really taking to heart what they need to do. They're figuring out alternative ways of interacting," Fredricks said. "They're making the best out of it, but there are still a group of people out there that are pretty skeptical."

He tells WSAZ the mountains offer a series of natural barriers, protecting pockets of people from other parts of the state.

However it's still critical that each group in their respective area, maintains social distancing and proper hygiene.

Otherwise once someone becomes infected, if they don't isolate, it can spread like wildfire.

"Even though you live in a fairly isolated place you should still be doing rigorous hand washing," Fredricks said. "Communicating as much as you can outside. Look where the wind is coming and try to sit perpendicular to it so the wind is blowing away from both of you."

After serving three tours in Iraq, he says he's seen battle and knows Appalachians will come out victorious on the other side.

"We can't see it; it's a terrible enemy," Fredricks said. "We're fighting a war against it, but we know what the tools are for us to use, and together we will persevere over this. We will crush it."

He says the sacrifices we make in the meantime will benefit the community as a whole in the long run.

"It's a short chapter in a long life," Fredricks said, adding that lives will be saved, if everyone does their part.

"I don't know if I survive this thing," Fredricks said. "I'm a physician, I could get sick. I'm 50 years old. I have high blood pressure. It's controlled, but I could be wiped out by this. I don't know if I make it through."

The mission now is to protect the vulnerable and the workers on the front line.

