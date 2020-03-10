Apple: It’s OK to use Clorox wipes to clean your iPhone amid coronavirus outbreak

You’ve probably been using disinfecting wipes more often over the past month or so.

Now you can clean your iPhone and iPad with them, too.

Apple has changed its stance on the matter because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a message on its website.

Health officials say the virus can live on glass, metal and plastic surfaces for more than a week.

Apple says it’s OK to use Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes on its products.

The Wall Street Journal tested the theory by wiping an iPhone nearly 1,100 times and said the coating of the phone was still in good condition.

