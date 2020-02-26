Approval granted for construction of new Clendenin Elementary

Nearly four years after flooding destroyed Clendenin Elementary, the new school has been given the green light to start construction.

Nearly four years after flooding destroyed Clendenin Elementary, the new school has been given the green light to start construction in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

It will be located on Wolverton Mountain Road, but the Kanawha County School Board is still negotiating with Vesta Oil and Gas to come up with a fair price for the property.

The discussion happened Wednesday at a hearing where there were fears construction would be delayed. Cunningham Energy was there and argued they have mineral rights to the land and deserve compensation from the school board.

However, the judge sided with the board, saying that compensation should come from Vesta who is selling the property.

"Just bear in mind, that property's been up there for a millennia,” said attorney Nick Barth, who represents Kanawha County Schools. “No one has ever drilled and produced millions of dollars of oil. I think it’s kind of more than coincidental that school board decides to condemn the property, and all of a sudden we have these claims.”

Appraisers from both Vesta Oil and the Kanawha County School Board will be on the property in the next week to determine its value.

