April's Angels of Hope was started by April Rose Leader after she was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

April's Angels of Hope in Studio 3.

You can find her on Facebook or Etsy to purchase one of her dolls.

A note from April: 'Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) also known as Stage IV, is cancer that has spread outside of the breast to other organs such as bones liver, lung or brain. Currently, statistics show that 30% of women with early stages of breast cancer develop recurrent or metastatic disease. However, only 2-5% of funding goes towards MBC research. MBC patients can be treated but as of today there is still NO CURE. To donate go to METAvivor.org 100% of your donation goes towards MBC research.'