Arizona Iced Tea maker partnering with pot company

A beverage company known for its iced tea is getting into the marijuana business.

Arizona Beverage Co., which makes Arizona Iced Tea, is partnering with cannabis company Dixie Brands.

The deal is expected to result in a line of pot products made by Dixie, but with Arizona’s branding.

The Wall Street Journal reports the first products are likely to be vaping devices and gummies, with weed-infused beverages to come later.

Arizona’s CEO admits it’s a risk, but he said being an early mover in an emerging market could pay off.

Heineken already makes a pot-infused sparkling water drink that is only sold in California.

Arizona’s deal could take its products to multiple states where marijuana is legal, and eventually to Canada and Latin America.

