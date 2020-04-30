Armco Park to reopen Friday in Boyd County, certain restrictions in place

Armco Park in Boyd County, Kentucky is set to reopen Friday, May 1 with certain restrictions in place.

According to Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney, this will be the only Boyd County Fiscal Court owned park to reopen at this time.

There will be certain restrictions in place as the park reopens. Playgrounds and other facilities at the park will still be closed.

The Iron Ore Trail, disc golf course and park itself will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Social distancing will still be required and signs will be posted throughout the park to remind visitors.

"Reopening has begun in the Commonwealth, and we felt it was the right time to begin our reopening here in Boyd County. With thousands of people flocking to Walmart, Rural King and other similar businesses, there is good reason to reopen a 200-acre open air park to help social distancing," said Judge Chaney.

Judge Chaney says they do have plans to reopen other parks in the near future.