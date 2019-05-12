Armed robbery at Charleston Gino's

An armed robber knocked down the manager of a Gino's restaurant and stole the night deposit bag shortly after midnight Sunday morning, according to Charleston Police.

The manager said that as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Gino's on Lee Street West, taking the money to the night depository of a local bank, a man struck him in the head.

Policecsay the robber had a hand in his pocket, acting like he had a gun. However, he didn't display a weapon.

The robber stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran toward the alley behind Charleston Light Opera Guild with another man.

The manager was not injured.

Police ask anyone with information on the robbery to call them at 304-348-8111 or post to the department Facebook page.