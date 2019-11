One man robbed a Marathon gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.

It happened on 16th Street in Huntington around 10:40 p.m. according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers tell WSAZ the suspect was armed with a pistol and got away with cash.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect caught on security footage. No other information is available at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.