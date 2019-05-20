Armed robbery suspect wanted in Portsmouth

An armed robbery suspect is on the run Monday after a gas station robbery along U.S. 23, Portsmouth Police say.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Marathon station in the 3000 block of U.S. 23.

Police say station employees were robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as wearing a green “gas monkey garage” hooded sweatshirt, white mask, black pants and sneakers.

The man was last seen running south through the parking lot and onto Coles Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Police at 740-354-1600.

