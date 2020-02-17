Man arrested after domestic situation leads to shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday afternoon in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Christopher Dowling, 48, has been charged with malicious wounding.

A woman was shot during the incident that police are calling a domestic situation.

She woman was taken to the hospital. Officials have not given an update on her condition.

Police say the shooting happened at a home along Turley Road.

The victim's name has not been released.

