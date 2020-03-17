Arrest made after house is hit by bullet

A house was hit by gun fire Monday in Ironton, Ohio.

When officers arrived in the 800 block of South 6th Street, officers say they found Samuel Pack, 18, of Ironton.

Officers say several other people were seen running from the scene.

When they approached Pack, officers say he become very combative.

Pack was arrested and admitted to firing several rounds in the area.

He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

Officers were unable to find a firearm. They believe one of the people seen running from the scene may have taken the gun.

According to the Ironton Police Department, more charges may be filed.

