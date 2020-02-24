Arrest made after incident at Mingo Central High School

A man has been arrested following an incident that began at Mingo Central High School Monday.

Zachary Fowler was arrested and now faces several charges including reckless driving, destruction of property, assault on a school employee, battery, fleeing and obstructing.

The Mingo County Sheriff's Office confirms the arrest is in connection to several videos that are making the rounds on social media of cruisers pursing an ATV at the high school.

