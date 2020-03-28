Arrest made after shooting, seven hour standoff

One person is under arrest following a shooting and barricade situation in Huntington early Saturday morning.

Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Enslow Avenue around 11:40 Friday night. Nathaniel Adkins, 30, of Huntington, sustained a graze wound to the head that is not life threatening.

Police said the suspects ran into a house on the 1800 block of Woodmont Road and barricaded the home. The swat team was deployed and entered the house around 6:00 Saturday morning after not being able to convince the suspect to come out.

Cornwell said a suspect is in custody and detectives are working to identify them. A second suspect is detained and being questioned to determine if any charges will be filed.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department assisted with calls in the city while Huntington Police were tied up with the standoff.

Huntington Police continue to investigate the shooting. Cabell County 911 said a large fight was reported in the area.