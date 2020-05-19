Second arrest made in deadly arson

A man wanted in connection to a deadly fire was arrested Tuesday, according to the Williamson Police Department.

Officers tell WSAZ Charles Jarvis was picked up in Mingo County. He is now facing a number of charges including murder and arson.

The fire happened Saturday at an apartment complex.

One person was killed and five families were displaced.

The Williamson Police Department says the fire was set on purpose in a vacant apartment located on the third floor of the building.

Officers say witnesses told them three men broke into the vacant apartment where two women were believed to be staying to steal money and drugs. Instead, the men found a man inside. Police say they are accused of assaulting the man and then setting the place on fire.

A man named James Church has already been arrested in this case. He is facing murder and arson charges as well.

A warrant is still out for Terry Jarvis.

