Arrest made in police chase that reached speeds of 110 mph

A man driving a stolen car lead deputies on a chase through Kanawha County Friday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a black Honda Civic with a stolen license plate on Sissonville Drive at about 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies say dispatchers had radioed about the driver who ran from a Charleston police officer shortly before the car was spotted.

The driver attempted to lose the deputy on Edens Fork Road. Officials say the driver crossed the center lane line causing other vehicles to swerve to avoid a crash.

The driver than drove onto I-77 south toward Charleston. Deputies say while on the interstate the car reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.

The driver exited at Leon Sullivan Way. Deputies say the car wound through the furniture district, onto Piedmont Road, then onto Farnsworth Drive to Renaissance Circle near the Renaissance Apartments Complex. Deputies say the car stopped behind building 1311.

Next, officials say the suspect took off into the back door of the building. A deputy released his K-9 partner, Max, who followed the man.

Derek Rankin, 32, of Charleston was located wearing a bandanna over his face trying to enter an apartment.

Rankin was arrested for fleeing with reckless indifference and possessing a stolen vehicle.

The Honda Civic he was driving was reported stolen to the Charleston Police Department on Feb. 27 and the license plate was reported stolen to West Virginia State Police on the same day.

Officials say Rankin also had an active capias warrant from Kanawha County Circuit Court related to previous charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Rankin's driver's license was also revoked for DUI.

A sample of Rankin's blood was obtained at a hospital due to suspicion he was under the influence while driving the vehicle. Deputies say charges for that crime, if warranted, will be decided after the samples are evaluated.

Rankin was taken to South Central Regional Jail to await arraignment.

