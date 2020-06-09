Arrest made in Portsmouth shooting

A man is facing charges after a shooting Monday evening in Portsmouth, Ohio.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, a woman in a vehicle was hit in the shoulder by a bullet that entered through a rear window of the vehicle.

Officers say the incident happened along Kendall Avenue.

The victim went immediately to a hospital, was treated and released. Her injuries are being described as non-life threatening.

Police say it appears the incident is the result of ongoing fighting related to a domestic situation.

Alexander Lee Crabtree, 19, of Portsmouth was arrested. Crabtree was charged with discharging a firearm onto or across a roadway causing physical injury, a felony of the 2nd degree.

Crabtree will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court Tuesday.

