Arrest of Portsmouth man caught on camera

The houses on Dorman Drive in Portsmouth are a little bit safer after a crazy Friday morning.

A neighbor caught on camera Portsmouth Police and fire departments in the process of arresting Ricky Eldridge Jr. on Friday.

Neighbor Robert Horton has been leading an ongoing pursuit of keeping the neighborhood safe, finally catching who he calls a frequent loiterer, Ricky Eldridge Jr.

“He had been around the area around three months prior and snooping around people's property," said Horton. "So I made an encounter with him and told him stay out of the neighborhood."

Eldridge returned anyway. On Friday, Horton said he caught a glimpse of him riding a bicycle down the street with a bag in his hand and breaking into a home in the 2600 block of Dorman Drive.

“So, (that) kind of rose my suspicion,” Horton said. “I walked out to the end of the driveway and saw him enter the driveway of the house that was broken into.”

Then, Horton called 911. After nearly an hour, authorities managed to get Eldridge out of the attic. Horton caught it all on camera.

"I seem to remember telling somebody, don't mess around in my neighborhood,” Horton said to Eldridge during the arrest. “We keep an eye on stuff.”

Robert is using this as an example of how neighborhood watch groups can work.

“I would recommend that neighbors bond together, keep an eye on each other's property,” said Horton. “I've had to install camera, alarm system. My wife and I work for everything we've got. It's not fair that somebody can just take that from you. It's a feeling of invasion.”

Eldridge was charged with breaking and entering and petty theft. He is being held in the Scioto County Jail. It is the fourth time he’s been arrested by Scioto County authorities this year.

