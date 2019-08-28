Asbestos discovery at middle school leads to air-quality testing

Work to replace the roof at Vinson Middle School has created an issue inside the building.

According to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander, in the process a roof leak caused damage to plaster in two classrooms. The plaster was tested, because it's older, and it was found to have asbestos.

The discovery means that the classrooms cannot be used until the asbestos has been removed. That work will happen at night.

All other rooms have been checked to ensure there is no other damage.

While the work is going on, an independent contractor will monitor air quality in the school.

Wednesday, second-floor classes were relocated out of an abundance of caution until the results of the air-quality tests come are available.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Alexander said, "We appreciate your patience and we will notify you if any additional concerns arise. The roofing project will result in a much-needed upgrade to the facility and improve the learning environment for our students and staff."

