Ashland police investigating shots fire incident

The Ashland Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near a parking lot at the corner of 11th and Winchester Ave. around 7:15 p.m.

According to Ashland police, reports say gunshots were heard and then two vehicles, a black Honda Civic and a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, fled the area.

Once officers arrived, they did find evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

Officers are still searching for more evidence and are unsure if anyone was injured or what the incident was related to.

No other information is available at this time but police are asking anyone with information to contact Ashland Police Department.

