Ashland Blazer's Class of 2020 may have already graduated from their high school, but they are still learning valuable life lessons of fighting for what you believe in, and working with others to find a resolution.

Ashland Board of Education approves in-person ceremony after seniors' campaign at Ashland Blazer High School.

After COVID-19 concerns forced schools to close, and events like prom and graduation to be cancelled, a group of students decided to push for something more traditional to be set at a later date.

"At the beginning of the year we were all expecting graduation at Putnam Stadium with all our friends," said Langley Sebastian. "To find out that's not what we were going to get, I think just inspired us to to fight for something like that."

As administrators announced plans to move forward with a virtual graduation, Sebastian talked to classmates and took to Facebook to write an open letter to district officials asking to not rule out doing something in-person as a group.

The students even launched a campaign on social media, including creating a video, to influence the district to show why having a more traditional ceremony set for later in the summer meant so much to them.

Blazer Principal Jamie Campbell says he has always been supportive of what the students were doing. In talks with the Board of Education, he explained the concerns of waiting until later and then guidelines not allowing a service, which is why the school went ahead with a virtual graduation.

"I think that's been the misconception in the whole thing that there's been a us vs. them kind of mindset, that they're fighting for this and I'm sitting in the corner ringing my hands saying 'We're not going to give it,' but that's not the case at all," Campbell explained.

Campbell says he spoke to the students several times about their ideas, and adds he's proud of their efforts to try to find a solution.

"This is what we teach our kids to do," Campbell said. "From kindergarten through their senior year of high school, to advocate for themselves and do the things that they need to do."

The efforts even got attention from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) who sent a letter to Sebastian applauding their efforts. WSAZ asked Paul last week about what the students were doing.

"We've ruined life for these kids and no graduation is a real disappointment," Paul said. "I think instead of 'my way or the highway,' where government tells you what to do, maybe schools could figure out their own way to do this."

Neither Sebastian nor Campbell imagined the students' efforts would get that kind of attention.

"It's really cool that he saw my story," Sebastian said.

On Monday, the students went before the Board of Education where they explained their ideas and conversations they have had with Campbell. The board approved the planning of a ceremony for July.

Sebastian says the ceremony is tentatively set for July 17 at Putnam Stadium. Guidelines that are in place at the time will be followed, even if that means maintaining 6 feet distance, and wearing masks.

Campbell says the ceremony will not be a full graduation, as that has already been done. It will be a recognition ceremony where awards would be mentioned and speeches given. If mass gatherings are still limited, the event will be cancelled.

Blazer's virtual graduation will stream Thursday evening on Facebook.