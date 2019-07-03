Ashland and Boyd County struggling with enforcing late-night fireworks

Ashland city officials are struggling to enforce their own ordinance on backyard fireworks.

Late night fireworks ordinances are tough to enforce in eastern Kentucky, including Ashland and Boyd County.

The ordinance currently states that fireworks may only be set off between noon and 11 p.m. between June 30 and July 4, Dec. 31 and days that Paul G. Blazer High School has home football games.

Boyd County 911 has received many calls for fireworks going off late at night, but due to other calls with more importance, the ordinance is virtually unenforceable. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods referred to trying to enforce Ashland's ordinance, as well as cracking down on late night noise like the "Wild West."

Boyd County has no ordinance on fireworks, but shooting off fireworks could result in being cited for disorderly conduct.

For Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray, shooting off fireworks is just as much of a safety issue as it is a nuisance.

"If you are setting off fireworks that are airborne, they will start worrying about sparks landing on the roof, causing fires, even accidents with (explosions)," Ray said.

Calls were made to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, but he was unavailable for comment.