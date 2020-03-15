Ashland Chick-fil-A limiting hours amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing a popular restaurant in Ashland to limit their hours and service.

Ashland Chick-fil-A posted on their Facebook page Sunday that they would be changing their service routine for the health and well-being of customers and employees.

The post says the restaurant will only be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and service will be drive thru only. Their normal hours were 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mobile curbside delivery will be active of their app, but mobile carry out is not.

Catering orders are still available, they will be delivered in the drive thru.

It is not clear if this is a company wide policy.