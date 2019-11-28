Ashland Elks Lodge works to make sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving

For about 30 years, the Ashland Elks Lodge has been serving up a Thanksgiving meal to those who may not otherwise have been able to enjoy one.

More than 100 volunteers dedicated part of their Thanksgiving at the Ashland Elks Lodge to help make more than 1,800 meals.

Some of them showed up on Thanksgiving at about 5 a.m. Thanksgiving morning to start prepping some of the food and get things ready to start serving up the meals.

Many of the volunteers come back year after year, including Bill Broughton who has been doing this for about 25 years.

"What we do here and the way we serve, it helps the public and it's an amazing feeling to be able to come down and do this on Thanksgiving," said Broughton.

The work to feed so many doesn't just start on Thanksgiving morning. The preparations begin days before the meals are served.

"We start the Saturday before Thanksgiving," said Mark Ison, the coordinator for the Ashland Elks Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

He says the volunteers start prepping the turkeys that day, begin cooking them on Sunday and then finish up on Monday.

After that, they begin work on the stuffing and cornbread. Then at 5 a.m. sharp Thanksgiving morning, the madness of getting the meals together ensues.

"It's just a great bunch of people that come and help," said Ison. "You don't find too many people willing to come in at 5 and cook turkey, but here I've never had to worry about it."

Ison credits the volunteers for keeping the dinner going. He says year after year, about 100 volunteers turn out to help make the dinner a success.

"I think every year once we get done serving and start cleaning up, you can actually see the happiness in people's eyes because they volunteered," said Ison. "Come one year and you will be back."

The meals are served up to diners who come in to eat, some order to go and others have the meals delivered right to their front door if they can't get out.

Skip Saunders and his wife Beth have been volunteering their time for many years. However, this was the first year for both of them to hit the road and deliver meals.

"Our goal is to help the community and it's a good feeling to know that's what we have accomplished," said Saunders.

In 2018, the Ashland Elks helped to serve more than 1,700 meals to people in the community. This year, more than 1,800 meals were handed out.

"Unfortunately that's not a good record," said Ison. "But a lot of people need this and I think this is one of the things we can actually do for the community and help these people out and give the,m a good home cooked meal on Thanksgiving day."

Now the preparations begin for the Ashland Elks Christmas dinner, which is also a yearly tradition. More than 1,600 meals were served during the Christmas dinner in 2018.