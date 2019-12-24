Ashland Elk's prepare Christmas dinner for 1,500 people

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks is celebrating it's 150th anniversary.

Members of Ashland Lodge #350 say BPOE stands for "best people on earth."

The organization is preparing a Christmas dinner to serve more than 1,500 people in their community.

They've been hosting the annual dinner for more than five decades.

"They care here," Jon Marshall said. "Ashland's been hit extremely hard economically with the steel mills closing and the coke plant closing. More and more people are on that needy list. It's more important now than ever that we do what we do."

Marshall is the trustee for the organization and has been a member for more than 20 years.

1,200 of the meals will be delivered to home-bound residents or shut-ins.

"It's organized chaos," Marshall said. "You know when you've got 120 people running around in this small building doing everything that they do, cutting the pies or serving the plates over here or seating them over here."

Many will just come to enjoy a free holiday meal in the company of friends and new faces.

"It hits you hard in your heart," Mark Ison said. "You know people really need this. I mean you can see when they come through the door."

Ison is the event organizer and says the turnout depends on the cities economy. Some year they serve 1200 others 1700. He's happy either way. Happy to help in the busy years or happy that in the slow years, people are able to enjoy a meal at home with their own families.

Preparation begins at 5 a.m. Christmas morning when volunteers begin making the sides to go with the 30 hams.

Ison says it's an event he looks forward to every year.

"You come here one time and serve these people, I guarantee you'll be back," Ison said. "That's just the way it is."

An indescribable experience for those who help to put on this labor of love.

"it is just, the feeling you get to help people, I mean it makes it worth it," Marshal said. "It's hard work but the people in this lodge don't care a bit."

Dinner will be served in the dining hall from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Ashland Elks Lodge is located at 900 Carter Avenue.

Delivered meals can be requested beginning at 7:30 a.m. through their phone line. (606) 325-3557

