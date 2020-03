After months of building and testing their project, students at Ashland Middle School are being nationally recognized for designing a device to help mobility-impaired students escape a multi-level building in a fire, and an app to alert school officials where they are.

Samuel Tibbitts, Emily Aliff and John Leistner in Studio 3.

Their project has earned them a place as one of the national finalists in the 10th Annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

