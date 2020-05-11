Ashland Police see uptick in crimes during pandemic

Just because the economy has been shutdown and people are staying home, crime has not slowed down in Ashland. In fact, police say they have seen a noticeable difference in calls of domestic violence, juvenile behavior, and theft since orders to close were given.

"It keeps increasing every day," said Chief Todd Kelley.

Kelley says juvenile problems have been one of the highest increase of issues. Comparing March 6 to May 11 of 2019 and 2020, calls have more than doubled.

"That had to do with school being let out, and parents not following the guidelines. I think some are letting them out and thinking this is just the beginning of summer break."

Kelley tells WSAZ it's not uncommon for the department to see a rise in those calls, but they have been extended much earlier because schools were closed in March.

The increased trouble proves similar with what police say they see in the winter when people are not leaving their house.

"I was expecting the things related to the thefts and the burglaries or the domestic harassment type situations because we see this in the winter," Kelley said. "If there were a significant weather event, like snow, that puts people inside for days."

Kelley says while officers are staying busy, it hasn't put a strain on resources or officers out on the street. School resource officers are out patrolling, and because the court system is closed right now, officers are not tied up with those responsibilities.

With the forecast for warmer weather in the coming days and businesses starting to reopen, Kelley says they do expect a shift in other calls going up because people are getting out now.

"We'll start seeing a whole lot more activity. Over the last few weeks, traffic crashes have increased because people wanting to get out. But from this point on, it's as if someone opened the gate, and said, 'Go.' I think things are going to increase. I just hope that some of the seriousness of domestic violence and things of that nature go down because people are getting away from each other."

Kelley says officers are still responding to every call, however they are wearing PPE and dispatchers are asking pre-screening questions as help is on the way.

