Ashland Police seek public's help in hit-and-run case

The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman involved in a hit and run.

The incident happened Friday at a Speedway gas station on Winchester Avenue.

The Ashland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the woman captured on security cameras inside the gas station.

Anyone who has information that can help police is asked to contact APD via phone 606-385-3273 or you can send an email to: silentwitness@ashlandky.gov.

