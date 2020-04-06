Ashland Summer Motion 2020 canceled

Ashland's Summer Motion 2020 has been canceled due to Coronavirus concerns.

The Summer Motion committee posted on the event's Facebook page Monday morning that the expected effects of the Coronavirus into the summer months are unknown, but because elected officials have continued calls for no large gatherings, they felt canceling the event was in the best interest of the public.

The event is traditionally the last weekend of June into the first week of July.

The Summer Motion committee plans to meet soon to begin planning on Summer Motion 2021.