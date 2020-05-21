Ashland Town Center mall announces reopening date

Memorial Day weekend means an opportunity to shop for people all across our region. The Ashland Town Center announced plans to reopen Thursday. Officials say doors will open back up Friday, May 22.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Reopening dates for individual tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead and follow along on the mall’s social media accounts.

Mall officials say additions to the Code of Conduct have been implemented, effective immediately and until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These additions include the following guidelines:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.



Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.



Do not gather in groups.



Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

