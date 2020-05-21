Ashland Town Center mall announces reopening date

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) -- Memorial Day weekend means an opportunity to shop for people all across our region. The Ashland Town Center announced plans to reopen Thursday. Officials say doors will open back up Friday, May 22.
The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Reopening dates for individual tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead and follow along on the mall’s social media accounts.
Mall officials say additions to the Code of Conduct have been implemented, effective immediately and until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These additions include the following guidelines:
The Code of Conduct will be posted on mall property and available online.
In terms of housekeeping, officials ensure that disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, many times per day.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers will also be located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways.
“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said Vicki Ramey, General Manager at Ashland Town Center. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”
Ashland Town Center officials also announced Thursday the mall will continue hosting its donation drive inside the building near the food court. Customers can donate personal protective equipment for King’s Daughters Medical Center, pet food and supplies for Ashland Animal Rescue Fund and cleaning supplies for the Salvation Army.
The mall will also be the host-site for a blood drive with the American Red Cross on June 8.
