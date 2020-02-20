Ashland boys basketball completes perfect regular season

The Ashland Tomcats boys basketball team wrapped up their first undefeated regular season since Calvin Coolidge was president.

The Ashland Tomcats boys basketball team wrapped up their first undefeated regular season since Calvin Coolidge was president in the 1920s.

The feat was last accomplished by Ashland in 1928, which was also the year they won their first state championship.

On their senior night, the team easily defeated Rose Hill 72-40 to make their record 28-0.

"No one predicted we would do this," Ashland Coach Jason Mays said.

Cathy Goble, who graduated from Paul Blazer High School in 1968, says the remarkable season has served as an emotional boost for the community.

"At this point in time with things closing here in our area, it's lifted our spirits," Goble said. "The whole town talks about it. Facebook is covered with it."

"This community deserved this," Mays said. "Our players recognized that."

"We're going to be able to look back on this and say that was really special," senior Ethan Hudson, who scored the Tomcats' first 15 points, said. "28-0 was really cool, but right now we've got business to finish."

"I just told the team one day they'll get a call from one of their teammates," Coach Mays said after the win. "They'll be in their 40s or 50s and have kids of their own. They'll automatically go back to this season and this team and the relationships that have been formed. Our togetherness is why this has happened."

The Tomcats move onto the district tournament Monday night, where they'll have a rematch against Rose Hill. They'll need to win nine postseason games to win the state championship.

