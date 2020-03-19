Ashland business offers free delivery of essentials to elderly residents

A business in Boyd County, Kentucky, is looking to give back to the community during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

BWH Security in Ashland says they're going to make the most of their company-wide travel ban and take care of people close to home.

The organization has set up a free dispatch hotline for elderly residents needing help getting basic supplies like non-narcotic medication or prescriptions and groceries.

Security guards are standing by, ready to help those in need. They've each gone through a background check and will wear protective equipment when making deliveries.

"Now we've taken a big setback," said Scott Ball, owner of BWH Security. "Everybody has, but I think if we all come together, work together and take care of our communities, it will show."

If you or someone you know needs a hand grabbing the essentials, you can give them a call at 606-929-9001.

They'll be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Monday through Friday.

