Ashland city commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

An Ashland city commissioner is among the four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday in Boyd County.

Marty Gute confirmed the news later that night.

“I am asymptomatic,” Gute said. “I was tested in April, and it showed negative and tested again the other day after the commission meeting with my wife. She was negative, and I turned out to be positive. I'm in quarantine and going by the state guidelines, and I'm under the care of my doctor. Thanks for your prayers! See you soon!”

The latest cases bring the overall cases in the county to 36. Three of those cases turned deadly.

Twenty-three people have recovered from the virus.

