Ashland man arrested on drug charges

A man from Ashland faces drug charges after a traffic stop turned up 137 grams of methamphetamine, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Chad Trusty, 23, was arrested Saturday evening after the stop in the Westwood area. Troopers say he appeared to be under the influence of meth at the time.

A small quantity of narcotics also was seized during the stop.

Trusty was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center. His charges include second offense DUI, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

