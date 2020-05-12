Ashland man sentenced to prison for bank robbery

A man from Ashland has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery.

According to Danny Chaffin's plea agreement, he admitted that he robbed the Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union in Ashland in April 2019. For the original story: CLICK HERE.

Chaffin got away with more than $12,500 and was arrested the next day in possession of more than $10,200.

He pleaded guilty in January 2020. Under federal law, he must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be on probation for three years after his release.

