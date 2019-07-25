Ashland passes curbside recycling bid

In a move more than a year in the making, the city of Ashland unanimously approved a bid by Rumpke Waste & Recycling to survey households for curbside recycling.

Commissioner Matt Perkins pitched the idea over a year ago, and the plan for Ashland is similar to that of another city in the Bluegrass State.

"We had had a lot of citizens express interest to me when I ran for office that they'd like to see curbside recycling brought to our city," Perkins said. "I looked statewide and I found Paducah, Kentucky, already had something in place affordable to the citizens, and I presented that to the board."

Rumpke will begin to advertise curbside recycling pickup in Ashland city utility bills. If they receive 850 or more interested households, Rumpke will begin service.

If not, the city of Ashland will make up the difference for $7.75 each.

Perkins is optimistic that there will be enough interested households to bring the service to Ashland.

"I think once we get some citizens signed up I think it's going to be a positive thing for everybody, especially our environment," Perkins said.