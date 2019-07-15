Ashland thrift store deals with mess

The Dressing Room, a thrift store within The Neighborhood non-profit complex on Carter Street, had to endure a messy Monday.

Intended donations and trash are scattered about the parking lot of The Dressing Room in Ashland, Kentucky.

Donors looking to donate used clothes and other items left bags of items on the thrift store's loading dock.

"To know it's the same people basically that we're here to help," Tammy McIntyre, director of The Dressing Room, said. "We show up even after hours if they say they need something and we're closed, we would come in and get whatever it is they need or whatever too. So we kind of do whatever we can for them. And then when we see this, it's just heartbreaking. It really is to think they don't think any more about this place with everything that we do."

McIntyre had to close The Dressing Room on Monday just to clean up the mess.

Todd Young, director of The Neighborhood, believes that the next step is to put a fence around the loading dock.

"Fortunately, the majority of our donors and the majority of our clients are great people," Young said. "It's just the few that make it bad for everybody. It's a few of our clients, it's a few of our donors and when I say donors, we have a lot of people that come and dump on us and just dump trash, basically. That's what you saw this morning. Rather it be landlords or somebody just getting rid of it. So, our solution is what we're trying to do is to put up a fence on our dock. It scares us that people will still just dump on us though."

The Dressing Room is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays and requests that all wishing to donate to do so during business hours. If other accommodations need to be made for your donation, you can call them at 606-324-5400.