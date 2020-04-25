Man in custody after assault investigation turns to drug bust

UPDATE: 4/25/2020 at 10:35 a.m.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlain says a man has been taken into custody in relation to a felonious assault investigation that turned into a drug bust.

According to a statement, Gallia County sheriff's deputies and Gallia County EMS responded to a home in Springfield Township, where they say a man had been beaten. The victim was flown to a Huntington trauma center.

Champlain says that the suspect, Brandon R. Logan, 33 of Bidwell, was taken into custody by the Gallipolis Police Department and is currently being held at the Gallia County Jail.

During search of Logan's home, evidence from the assault was obtained and an indoor marijuana grow operation was discovered. Champlain says that over 200 plants and elaborate growing equipment were seized in the search.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/25/2020

According to a video posted by Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlain, a felonious assault investigation has led to the seizure of over 200 marijuana plants.

Investigators say that while conducting a search warrant in an assault investigation, they found a "large-scale" marijuana indoor grow in a home on Ohio Route 554 in the Eno area. Over 200 marijuana plants have been seized.

Champlain also say there were three hidden rooms inside the residence and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.