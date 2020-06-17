Assisted living facility placed on lockdown due to COVID-19 case

A personal care home has been placed on lock down due to COVID-19.

The Johnson County Health Department has identified a positive coronavirus case at Venture Home on Wednesday.

Venture Home is located in Paintsville.

The health department says the patient is asymptomatic and doing well.

No visitors are allowed right now and residents cannot leave the building.

Officials say the facility has been cleaned and disinfected and common areas have been closed.

Residents and staff have been tested and are waiting on results. Those are expected late Wednesday evening or on Thursday.

