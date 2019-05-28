Assessing Wednesday's storm pattern

Plains severe weather spills east

After a slow start to the spring severe weather season across America, the latter half of May has more than made up for Mother Nature’s stupor. More than 500 tornadoes and a slew of hail and high wind storms from the famous tornado alley all the way to the Atlantic Ocean have kept meteorologists on pins and needles. The Monday night-early Tuesday small family of tornadoes to our north and west in the Buckeye State serves a friendly reminder of how volatile spring weather can get.

Our next chance of severe weather looks to arrive by late Wednesday into the night when a squall line of storms is likely to approach from the north. Feeding on a predicted near 90-degree day and an increase in the wind speed in the heavens, the stage is set for some rowdy weather to cross on Wednesday night. Power hits from lightning strikes and gusty winds are the favored form of heavy weather for our region.

As is often the case, spring-summer storms have a smaller scale than their fall-winter counterparts which is a fancy way of saying the nature of these storms is likely to be scattered.

In a pattern like this, a few tornado warnings are possible, but as we have seen in the past few weeks on three different nights, the warning for a twister can go without a sighting or touchdown.

Late Tuesday evening though a small whirlwind/twister was confirmed in Vinton County Ohio before 2:30 AM on Tuesday by NWS personnel.

----------------------------------------------------------

0230 AM TORNADO 4 NW ZALESKI 39.32N 82.45W

05/28/2019 VINTON OH NWS STORM SURVEY

A SMALL PATH OF TREE DAMAGE WAS FOUND ADJACENT TO A

FARM ALONG PUMPKIN RIDGE ROAD. SEVERAL LARGE TREES WERE

SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG THE PATH WITH CLEAR ROTATION

EVIDENT IN THE DEBRIS. SMALL LIMBS AND BARK FROM THE

TREES WAS BLOWN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION OVER 100

YARDS FROM THE MAIN DAMAGE PATH.

----------------------------------------------

Since the state of the art in tornado forecasting still includes a fair share of false alarms, it is important to respect the process that determines where and when a warning is issued.

As meteorologists, we acknowledge that deadly twisters like the 1944 Shinnston WV, 1968 Wheelersburg Ohio and 2012 West Liberty Ky tornadoes are rare for our region. That type of feared storm frequents the High Plains of America spring while seldom carving a similar path of destruction through our region.Still it is in protecting against these fearsome storms that the meteorologist is forced to issue warnings “JUST IN CASE”.

You see tornadoes are a lot like snakes; namely, not all are poisonous but the ones that are should be feared. For our region, often the perfect flow needed to sustain a violent tornado is rarely present. Just don't tell that to folks in the Plains, Athens, Reedsville Ohio (Sept 2010) and Shady Spring WV(April 1974).

