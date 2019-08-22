UPDATE | At least 1 seriously hurt in Boyd County crash

UPDATE 8/22/19 @ 8 p.m.

More details have been released about a head-on crash that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lake Bonita Road when a car crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge Durango, Boyd County Sheriff's deputies say. Four people in the Durango were taken to King's Daughters Medical Center with minor injuries.

A woman in the red car was life-flighted to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington with serious injuries.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department is investigating, and the England Hill Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene.

Crews are on the scene Thursday evening of a crash with injuries in the Catlettsburg area, Boyd County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lake Bonita Road.

The road is closed in that area, and a medical helicopter was being flown in to transport one of the victims.

Other details are unavailable at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

