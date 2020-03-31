At least 28 test positive for COVID-19 in Texas after chartered spring break trip

At least 28 out of approximately 70 people who took a chartered flight for a spring break vacation to Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Austin Public Health Department said the people who went on the trip were in their 20s, and some people in the group took separate commercial flights home.

Dozens who haven't tested positive remain under a public health investigation. Four of the 28 didn't show symptoms.

Mexico was not under a federal travel advisory at the time of the trip, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending a stop to all non-essential international travel.

“The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying,“ Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said. “While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

The CDC says people 65 and older make up almost half of hospitalizations and 80% of deaths.

