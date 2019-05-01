At least one taken to hospital after crash



All westbound lanes of I-64 near Cross Lanes are back open.

Dispatchers did not say how many were transported or the extent of their injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/1/19

At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident.

The westbound fast and middle lanes of I-64 are closed near the Cross Lanes exit.

Disaptchers said there were injuries as a result of the crash and damage to the vehicles.

