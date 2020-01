At least two people have been shot during New Year's festivities at a Huntington bar.

The shooting happened a little after 1:30 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of 4th Ave, outside Kulture Hookah Bar.

A security guard at the bar tells our crew at the scene two people were shot. One of the victims is a security guard.

Huntington Police have not commented on the shooting.

