Attorney General warns of utility scam circulating amid pandemic

Amid this coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia's Attorney General says impostors are using the name of recognizable utilities and the threat of disconnects to steal money or personal information.

The Attorney General's Office says one consumer lost $2,500.

The state's largest utilities including American Electric Power, First Energy, Dominion Energy and West Virginia American Water are among others that have announced a suspension of utility shutoffs as consumers cope with fallout from the pandemic.

"I applaud the Public Service Commission and every utility that agrees to suspend shutoff notifications during this perilous time," Attorney General Morrisey said. "The coronavirus continues to impact every aspect of life, and acts of generosity such as this provide some peace of mind to consumers across West Virginia. Anyone receiving a shutoff notice should contact their provider to ensure it is not a scam."

The Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline – 1-800-368-8808 – remains open to anyone wishing to report scams, price gouging or other manners by which bad actors may try to take advantage of consumers during the pandemic. Written complaints can also be filed at www.wvago.gov.

Utility scams typically demand immediate payment and threaten service disconnection if the targeted consumer fails to cooperate or questions the caller's legitimacy.

Attorney General Morrisey says the public should never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive data or agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.

