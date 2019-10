The Paramount Arts Center and the Ashland Youth Ballet co-sponsor the Moscow Ballet's "The Great Russian Nutcracker."

The Great Russian Nutcracker coming to Ashland.

Local auditions are Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Ashland Youth Ballet Studios behind the Paramount. You can register online at nutcracker.com.

Tickets are on sale at the Paramount Box Office: 606-324-0007.

Don't miss this spectacular show!