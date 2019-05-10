Australian fire official comes to learn from crews in West Virginia

A man who has spent his entire life working to stop fires in Australia is spending time in West Virginia because he wants to learn from crews in the Mountain State.

Richard Woods is the director of Wildfire Investigations and Analysis in Canberra, Australia.

Woods has been spending time this week meeting with the division of Forestry's Special Operation Canine Unit to see how they use bloodhounds to investigate arson cases.

He says West Virginia's way is unique because the offenders are not only identified but they work to deter future fires.

"You have a skill here and tool that is very, very effective, and we have a problem of wildfire arson in Australia, and I can see this application being very useful down under," Woods said.

Wildfire arson is a problem all over the world, and Woods sees West Virginia's program as a big step in the right direction.

Woods has has worked to solve cases and teach courses at home in Australia, Europe and Asia.