Human remains identified as Aniah Blanchard

Officials have identified the remains found in Macon County as those of Aniah Blanchard.

According to Auburn Police Chief Paul Register, forensic testing positively identified the remains as Blanchard.

The remains, which were found several feet into the wood line, were located on County Road 2 near Highway 80 in Shorter. The area is less than four miles from Exit 22 on Interstate 85.

Three people have been charged in connection with the kidnapping case.

Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping, and Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher is charged with “providing transportation to Yazeed and disposing of evidence. David Johnson Jr., who was arrested Monday, is charged with hindering prosecution.

Following the confirmation that the remains are Blanchard’s, Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement saying:

“I am heartbroken for the family of Aniah Blanchard. Like Alabamians across our state, I was praying for a much different outcome. I will be keeping them in my prayers and ask the people of Alabama to continue to do so as well. During this holiday season, it is easy to get distracted in the hustle and bustle, but I urge us all to remember those that are hurting. I appreciate the diligence of the Auburn Police Division, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the many volunteers who were searching for Aniah. She is indeed loved and will be remembered by us all.”

