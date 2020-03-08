Authorities search for missing Washington County, Ohio man

Washington County authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Jerry W. Witten of Lowell, whose family operates Witten Farm Markets in Washington County, was last seen about 7 a.m. Thursday at his home on State Route 60, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He was driving a dark gray Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup truck with Ohio license plate HSP3415, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

He was last seen wearing a tan jack and unknown color pants with suspenders and left home without his cellphone or wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 740-376-7070 ext. 0