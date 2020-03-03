Autism Management Group plans to shut doors mid-March

A West Virginia agency in Wayne County that's part of the Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Waiver program plans to close its doors this month.

A statement provided to WSAZ by the Department of Health and Human Resources says:

"In August 2019, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Medical Services conducted an annual review of Mr. Phillips’ agency, Autism Management Group, on the Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Waiver program. The review team identified serious concerns regarding services provided by Autism Management Group including an unqualified staff providing Behavior Support Professional Services. At an unrelated survey event, the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC) visited the facility to inspect for health and safety issues. During the visit, Mr. Phillips provided notice to DHHR that he plans to close his facility effective March 11, 2020. All clients have been placed with other providers."

