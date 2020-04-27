New Charleston BBQ joint vandalized

The boarded-up window makes it hard to see the pictures and memories that line the walls of Danny's BBQ Stand. Memories of owner Danny Jones' success serving as longtime mayor, sheriff and true Charlestonian.

Jones opened his BBQ stand just three months ago, and Sunday someone threw a brick through the window.

"As soon as it happened, Charleston Police were right on top of it," Jones said. "Police have his face, and they're looking for him."

Jones said when he got the call about the window, he was at home, worried about the price of pork. Pork is one of the staples on his menu, and the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing prices up.

Jones said there is not much he can do about the vandalism but board it up, serve ribs and fix the window.

"I was mayor of this city for 16 years. The one thing I learned was that when you have people out there that don't have anything to lose, you're not going to win with that group," Jones said.

The window is another obstacle to overcome during the COVID-19 shutdown. Jones said the damage will cost more than $1,000.

The vandalism will not stop Jones from serving his pickled pork, the secrete to his BBQ sandwich, and his famous ribs and chicken.

"We are open and its a tough time to be in business right now," Jones said. "To be going through all this."